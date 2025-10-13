Fylde RFC 18 Sheffield 40: League leaders sentence Fylde to a first loss of the season

Fylde RFC were beaten by Sheffield at the Woodlands on Saturday Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde’s impressive five-game unbeaten run ended on Saturday with their first loss of the season against National Two North leaders Sheffield at the Woodlands.

They had started the game positively, holding possession and slowly moving upfield, which resulted in Will Hunt’s penalty beneath the posts giving them an early lead.

This was not to last as Sheffield slowly took control of the game and, 15 minutes in, the inevitable happened with Elliot Fisher diving over after a scrum maul; Sheffield’s best outlet all game.

Although Fisher went over in the right-hand corner, Callum Posa was still able to land his first conversion of the afternoon.

Five minutes later and Fisher was in again with a carbon copy effort, this time in the opposite corner, though this try went unconverted.

There was a brief reprieve as Sheffield’s Cameron Cutleugh was sinbinned for a high challenge.

That enabled Fylde to finish off a tap and go from a dangerous area, Corey Bowker getting on the scoresheet and making the score 12-8.

However, in the final minutes of the half, they switched off in defence and allowed Chris Hooper to breeze past all in Fylde colours.

His try, and the resulting conversion, left Fylde 19-8 adrift at half-time but they started the second half well.

They picked up a try within five minutes of the restart as a nice tap and go routine ended with a clever pass finding Ben Turner on the wing.

Again, there was no conversion for Fylde, meaning they were six points behind – which was the closest they would be for the rest of the game.

Sheffield seized the momentum as Fisher completed his hat-trick with another try as a result of sloppy Fylde defence.

That was followed up just after the hour mark as the unstoppable Fisher went over again, taking a neat pass in diving under the posts.

Back-to-back Poza conversions left Sheffield with a comfortable 20-point advantage as they opened up a 33-13 lead.

It seemed as though whenever Fylde would score, Sheffield would then hit back almost immediately.

That was particularly relevant when Matt Ashcroft came up with Fylde’s final try of the game, brilliantly muscling his way down the left wing to score a neat try.

There was to be no conversion before any gains made by that score were lost when Sheffield scored with 10 minutes to play.

This time, it was Alex Reid who eventually got over the line after multiple penalties.

Although the game was wrapped up by this point, that did not mean Fylde had stopped playing.

They repeatedly knocked on the Sheffield door during the time remaining in an attempt to salvage a losing bonus.

It was not to be though as the visitors’ line defence was just far too well drilled and Fylde were unable to score again before full-time.

Fylde RFC: J Dorrington, Turner, Cassidy, Stott, Gilliland, Hunt, Maguire; Bowker, Parker, King, Ashcroft, Greenwood, Quinn, B Dorrington, Fairbrother. Replacements: Sutcliffe, Senior, Clayton, Lanigan, Trippier.

Sheffield: Castledine, Catleugh, Drennan, Smith, Hooper, Posa, Fisher; Whitney, Campbell, Hicklin, A Crapper, Parsons, Fawdry, Redfern, Poole. Replacements: Reid, Rogers, F Crapper, Adcock, Dawson.