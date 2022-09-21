Scorpions coach Steve Galvin helps Blackpool children to crack the code

Galvin’s Under-12s side at Blackpool Scorpions RLFC are completing their first full season and he takes pride in their progress.

Taking a team to his native St Helens to face historic amateur club Pilkington Recs recently was an unforgettable moment for Steve.

Blackpool Scorpions RLFC Under-12s

The 2022 coach of the year nominee in the Active Blackpool community awards played for Recs when he was the age of his current players.

Scorpions Under-12s offer free training sessions to Blackpool children and it isn't too late to get involved ahead of this season's final few games.

Galvin recalls: “We started four years ago with three players … and two of those didn't want to be there.

“We came back from Covid a year ago and when we won for the first time against Oldham St Annes, I cried. We've beaten teams from St Helens and Warrington.”

Blackpool Scorpions Under-12 in action

When Galvin played junior rugby league, he shared the field with future international stars like Kevin Brown and St Helens legend James Roby.

The players he coaches for Scorpions, whose home is South Shore Cricket Club, may not aspire to such heights but enjoy their opportunity to try the sport.

“Steve added: “We are a community club run by volunteers and anyone can come along on a training night."