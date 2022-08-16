Thornton Cleveleys rugby league star Harry Rushton heads home
Top rugby league prospect Harry Rushton from Thornton Cleveleys has signed for Super League side Huddersfield Giants, having played for two of the world's biggest clubs by the age of 20.
Rushton joined Australian club Canberra Raiders at the start of last year, having made his Super League breakthrough with Wigan Warriors in 2020.
The loose forward made three appearances for the Raiders' first team in the NRL before being sidelined with a broken jaw last month.
He had been released midway through a three-year contract and has agreed terms for the same period with the West Yorkshire club.
Watson said: "It happened really quickly. Canberra wanted to keep him from what I've been told and I believe there was interest over here."
“It’s a major capture for us, with his stature, his age, everything he brings to a rugby field. He wants to win things and to play at a really high international level as well.”
Indeed, England head coach Shaun Wane has already spoken of Rushton as a player he is keeping a close eye on.
Rushton joined the renowned Wigan St Patrick's amateur club at the age of six and went on to star for Wigan’s all-conquering Academy side in 2019 before earning the dream move Down Under.
Canberra chief executive Dave Furner said: “Harry will return home to England to be closer to his family and take up an opportunity closer to home. We wish Harry all the best for the future.”