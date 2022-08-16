Thornton Cleveleys rugby league star Harry Rushton heads home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushton joined Australian club Canberra Raiders at the start of last year, having made his Super League breakthrough with Wigan Warriors in 2020.

The loose forward made three appearances for the Raiders' first team in the NRL before being sidelined with a broken jaw last month.

He had been released midway through a three-year contract and has agreed terms for the same period with the West Yorkshire club.

Harry Rushton has is returning from Canberra to play for Huddersfield Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Watson said: "It happened really quickly. Canberra wanted to keep him from what I've been told and I believe there was interest over here."

“It’s a major capture for us, with his stature, his age, everything he brings to a rugby field. He wants to win things and to play at a really high international level as well.”

Indeed, England head coach Shaun Wane has already spoken of Rushton as a player he is keeping a close eye on.

Rushton joined the renowned Wigan St Patrick's amateur club at the age of six and went on to star for Wigan’s all-conquering Academy side in 2019 before earning the dream move Down Under.