Blackpool Scorpions RLFC are helping rugby league to grow in Blackpool with two new junior teams.

It's nine months since we reported on Steve Galvin's Scorpions Under-12s side completing a successful first season. But that was just the beginning.

​Blackpool Scorpions now operate at three age groups

Besides that team, now the Under-13s, an U11 team has been launched and the U9s are just getting going as the club looks to spread the 13-a-side gospel.

Steve, originally from the RL hotbed of St Helens, told The Gazette: “There has been great interest and now we have two new teams, with the U11s already playing every Sunday along with my U13s.”

A coach of the year nominee In the 2022 Active Blackpool awards, Steve is delighted by the club's growth since he got involved four years earlier.

He added: “It was slow at first but now we are more established it's becoming easier to get people involved, with word of mouth and social media, and hopefully we can start even more teams.

“My U13s are doing okay but it's a new team this season because there's always a high turnover.

“We lost to (renowned amateur club) Wigan St Patrick's in the cup, but the fact we're coming up against a slde like that and giving them a game shows how far we have come.”

Blackpool Scorpions are based at South Shore Cricket Club on Common Edge Road and anyone aged six to 13 is welcome at training sessions, which take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7pm).