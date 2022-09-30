Blackpool Stanley tackle development of rugby league with Wigan Warriors

The three-year project is funded to enable the club to provide free rugby league for all participants at its Kingscote Park base.

That funding comes primarily from Stanley, with other contributors including the Warriors, the local authority and Blackpool Coastal Housing.

Blackpool Stanley chairman Simon Hornby (right) with Tom Marsh of Wigan Warriors Picture: BRYAN FOWLER

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has a full-time development officer in Warriors employee Tom Marsh. Stanley will manage the funding of this post throughout the three-year term.

Wigan RL deliver similar projects across the region and can themselves benefit from Stanley's 43 years of local rugby league knowledge.

The project's initial focus will be on boosting interest in the sport among young people in Stanley's immediate catchment area, with an aim of developing two new junior teams at the club in each of the project's three years. It is hoped that over the three years the project will spread its wings throughout the town and beyond.

The development of girls' RL is also on the agenda, with interest to be gauged at St Mary’s Catholic Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will also fund the training of volunteers to develop the infrastructure of the club, enabling more young people to get involved.