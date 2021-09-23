Runner Ron McAndrew reaches magnificent milestone

After retiring from running nine years ago, the Fylde athletics stalwart decided to don a vest twice more to achieve the landmark of 2,500 career races.

Having remained a prominent figure on the athletics scene as an organiser of events for Fylde Coast Running, Ron defied two heart attacks and other health issues by returning to racing for last month’s Run the Lights 10k in Blackpool.

Ron McAndrew ran his 2,500th race up Rivington Pike

After that, there was only one candidate for Ron’s 2,500th and final race as he approaches his 75th birthday.

“It had to be the Rivington Pike Race, a 3.2-mile slog to the top of the hill and back,” he told The Gazette.

It’s a race Ron won three times in four years in the early 1970s, setting a course record in the process.

Traditionally staged each Easter, a special race was held this month in memory of Lancashire running legend Ron Hill, who died in May.

His namesake McAndrew recalls: “I first met Ron Hill after he had just won the Pike Race in 1965. I said, ‘Well done’ but I didn’t know who he was.

“I told him I would love to be able to run up there and back. He replied, ‘You will one day’.

“It was the start of a 56-year friendship. Ron ran the race 40 times and this was my 24th. I chose to honour my lifelong friend in this specially-arranged race.

I was one of 400 runners, including many other past winners, showing their respect for the great man at the event.”

It was the thought of the legendary Hill looking down on him that kept McAndrew going through the arduous event.

He added: “Starting at a sedate walk, with the occasional jog, I managed to get to the summit literally on hands and knees, crawling the last 40 metres.

“I took a short break, then descended very gingerly and crossed the line in just over the hour – a little slower than the former record of 16mins, 30secs I set in 1971.

“I beat my old mate three times and I’m sure he’ll have said, ‘You idiot’ as he looked down on me.”

Ron gives special thanks to another former winner, Sue Samme of Lytham St Annes Road Runners.

“Sue helped me all the way with encouragement and we crossed the finish line together. Never again!”

Ron will continue helping to run FCR events, adjudicating at athletics meets and, most importantly, fundrai-sing for charity.

Having raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over 25 years, Ron remains as competitive as ever and has set a target to collect £20,000 for both the MS Society and the Fleetwood Rotary and Beswick House Dementia Home.

He explains: “These two charities were nominated in honour of my wife Jenni after her recent passing.

“Over our 54 years together, Jenni helped me with the charity work and I have set up a trust fund for her. I am totally dedicated to trying to achieve these targets.”