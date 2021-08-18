Athletes' shining example in Blackpool Run the Lights race

The Promenade was lit up by the official preview of the Illuminations, providing a spectacular scene for the 9pm start on Middle Walk as the runners headed to the Water Park and back.

The men’s 5k was won by Preston Harrier Ross McKelvie, who powered away from the start to win in 16mins,37secs, closely followed by Ross Bark in 16.49 and Martin Murray 17.15, neither runner attached to a club.

Athletes at the start of the Ride the Lights race on the Promenade

The women’s event was won by Red Rose Road Runner Sam Edwards in 23.05, the other podium places going to Laura Joyce (unattached) 23.27 and Sally Gorbon-Smith (Pudsey Pacers) 24.49.

First local veteran was Ron McAndrew, 74, who was delighted to finish 95th in 31.10.

Entering his first race for 11 years, Ron had stopped running eight years ago because of heart problems.

However, he decided to enter for charity in memory of his wife Jenni, who passed away recently.

This was Ron’s 2,499 race in a 59-year career. Could he be tempted by one more to make it 2,500?

The 10K provided an exciting battle up front which finally went the way of Spenburaugh AC runner Martin Peck in 33.18.

Second was Salford Harrier Scott Mathews in 33.34 and third the unattached Wesley Patton in 34.51.

The ladies’ race brought a runaway success for Fylde Coast Runner Belinda Houghton, who finished four minutes clear of her rivals in 36.31.

Unattached runners Beck Allcock (40.17) and Verity Gallagher (40.20) took second and third places.

The biggest turnout of the day came from Blackpool’s newest road running club, Blackpool Freedom Running, with over 30 entries.

Fylde Coast Runners would like to thank Blackpool Council for allowing the event to go ahead on a busy Saturday night, Remote Medical Services for their excellent first aid facilities and the many volunteers who helped to ensure the event ran smoothly.

The next FCR event is the Fleetwood Half-Marathon a week on Sunday.