Rising racing star Adam Smalley from Poulton chooses team for first Porsche season

Last year’s Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion is to compete for the successful Redline Racing team over the 16 rounds of the 2022 Carrera Cup.

The 20-year-old’s huge success driving the Ginetta cars – he was also junior champion in 2018 and runner-up in the GT5 Challenge the following year – brought him to the attention of Porsche.

Poulton's Adam Smalley is relishing his first season as a Porsche driver

Smalley was among 50 applicants to be Porsche GB Junior Driver for the next two years.

And after impressing the judges with his lap times, fitness levels, media assessments and psychometric tests, Adam was chosen for that prestigious honour.

As a result, he was not short of offers for the Porsche Carrera Cup GB but chose to drive for Redline Racing, the team with which Dan Cammish won the championship for a record-breaking third time last year.

Fylde coast speed star Smalley will join his new team for testing at the Snetterton track in Norfolk ahead of the Donington opener on April 23 and 24.

The two rounds there will be the first of 16 over eight race weekends, building to a spectacular climax at Silverstone and finally Brands Hatch in October.

Smalley said: “I can’t wait to get the season under way. I never expected to win the shootout (between the final four competing for Porsche GB Junior Driver selection) as it was the first time I’d ever driven the car.

“It was a fantastic experience and it has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for two years.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Redline Racing.

“They are the most successful team in the championship and reigning drivers’ champions, so I’m confident in what the team can do and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“There are some great teams in the championship but I felt a great connection with everyone at Redline.

“I’m looking forward to settling in with the team and working closely with everyone to maximise my preparation for the 2022 season.”

Besides competing in the cup for the next two seasons, Adam can look forward to many more opportunities as a Porsche representative.