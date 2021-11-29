Porsche honour for Poulton motorsport champion Adam Smalley

Smalley has been named Porsche Junior GB driver for 2022 and ’23, meaning he will receive funding to contest the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for the next two years and can look forward to plenty more opportunities as a chosen representative of the iconic manufacturer.

Having clinched the GT4 SuperCup title at Brands Hatch in only his second season in the championship, Adam was invited to Silverstone as one of four finalists – from more than 50 applicants – for the Porsche honour and finished top of the pile after a series of demanding assessments.

Adam Smalley has been named Porsche Junior GB driver for the next two seasons Picture: DAN BATHIE

Adam told The Gazette: “There is so much to look forward to and it’s such a privilege to be chosen to represent such a prestigious brand as Porsche.

“It’s a brand new car to familiarise myself with and my team will have to be finalised but there are so many great events to be involved with, such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“And in 2023 the Porsche Supercup will run alongside the Formula One races, so there’s a chance to race at Silverstone on British Grand Prix weekend. It’s amazing.”

It means making the break from the Elite Motorsport team and the Ginetta cars with which he has enjoyed great success, having been Ginetta Junior champion in 2018.

Adam added: “The Ginetta cars have been fantastic for me and without the team I’ve had none of this would be possible. Great thanks to everyone who has helped me so far but this really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The move is not without its pressure: the past four Porsche Junior GB drivers have all won the Carrera Cup.

However, Porsche GB motorsport manager James MacNaughton said of Smalley: “Our decision process as always was difficult but Adam emerged ahead.

“I am confident that Adam will thrive as he sets out to replicate the success of his Porsche peers and act as a Porsche GB ambassador.”

This crowns an outstanding year for Smalley, who was also selected as a ‘Rising Star’ for the highly exclusive British Racing Drivers Club.

And he clearly won’t be slowing down in 2022, with little time to relax back home on the Fylde coast. “It’s straight back into it and it all starts again,” he added, “but I’m really looking forward to the next two years.”