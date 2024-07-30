Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s Richard Gleeson believes his career is far from over after using franchise cricket to get over being released by Lancashire last season.

Gleeson was released by the Red Rose after missing the 2023 Blast with a wrist injury, but is continuing his franchise exploits with Birmingham Bears and London Spirit this summer.

The 36-year-old’s Lancashire career included a whirlwind 2022, in which he helped them reach the Blast final and claimed 25 scalps to be that year’s leading wicket-taker.

That saw him earn a maiden England call-up at the age of 34, winning six caps and travelling as a reserve in Jos Buttler’s T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Richard Gleeson celebrates dismissing Rishabh Pant when playing for England against India during the second Vitality IT20 at Edgbaston in July 2022 Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

He said: “It’s disappointing when you get let go from your home county, where I live and where I grew up watching Lancs.

“Having done so well in 2022, to then not get another year’s extension is hard but it’s part of professional sport at times and players have to move on – unfortunately – in some cases.

“Because I had other things lined up with franchise cricket, it helped me deal with the whole Lancs experience which made it easier.

“It wasn’t the case of it being the end for me right here and now.

“Because I did have that experience with the franchise stuff, it did help make me think there’ll be plenty of teams out there who would like someone with my expertise.”

Gleeson, who made his first-class cricket debut aged 27, burst onto the international scene two years ago at Edgbaston by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in just four balls.

This year, a spell in India with Chennai Super Kings bolstered his confidence as he plugs all his ambition into playing for as long as possible.

“Coming into the game late and not playing until I was 27, I’ve maybe not got the county grind burnout,” he said.

“I just try and enjoy it all and play the highest level I can.

“I think that mentality helped me get to playing professional cricket in the first place, it’s great to compete against the best players and I’ll try and do that for as long as I can.

“You get to meet all sorts of different players in tournaments like The Hundred, players that I grew up watching as well. It’s great to be in those environments.

“You pick up all sorts of different tips and different ways of doing things and you get to travel the world, it’s great.”