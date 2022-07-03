Blackpool's Richard Gleeson handed England T20 selection

The Blackpool-born fast bowler is in a 14-man squad for the matches on July 7, 9 and 10.

The 34-year-old had only been on a T20 contract at Emirates Old Trafford after suffering ongoing back problems during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Richard Gleeson has been named in England's T20 squad

However, he has shone in the white ball format this year and helped Lancashire to second place in the Vitality Blast North Group ahead of Sunday night’s final match against Birmingham Bears.

Lancashire team-mates Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson and Phil Salt are in the T20 and 50-over squads led by another Red Rose player in Jos Buttler following Eoin Morgan’s international retirement last week.

Parkinson has been drafted in as fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid will miss both series after being given permission by the England and Wales Cricket Board to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

While Buttler is unable to call upon Ben Stokes or Jonny Bairstow for the T20s, the duo and Joe Root are available for the ODIs on July 12, 14 and 17.

England T20 squad: J Buttler (captain), M Ali, H Brook, S Curran, R Gleeson, C Jordan, L Livingstone, D Malan, T Mills, M Parkinson, J Roy, P Salt, R Topley, D Willey.