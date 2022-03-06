Gleeson has missed large parts of the last two seasons after suffering ongoing back issues which has led him to initially focus on white-ball cricket this summer.

After making just one appearance for the club during the 2020 season, the 34-year-old featured in two Blast matches last summer after suffering a re-occurrence of the injury.

He has since been undergoing rehabilitation with the club’s sports science and medical department, as well as training with the Lancashire squad throughout the winter.

Richard Gleeson has signed a T20 contract with Lancashire

Gleeson said: “After a really frustrating couple of years with injury, I am pleased to sign a new contract with the club and I am looking forward to making an impact in T20 cricket this summer.

“I would like to thank all of the club’s medical department for their ongoing support.

“Hopefully this is the start of a return to full fitness and getting back on the park more regularly.”

Gleeson will step up his workload this week after being included in the club’s squad for their pre-season tour to Dubai.

After initially coming through Lancashire’s Academy system, Gleeson was later picked up by Northants after impressing in Minor Counties cricket with Cumberland.

He made his debut for the Red Rose in 2018, having joined them on a three-year contract from Northants towards the end of that campaign.

Gleeson’s form for Lancashire during 2019 then earned him an England Lions call-up.

He was also part of England’s training group as cricket plotted its return after the pandemic before suffering the first of his back problems later that summer.

Lancashire head coach, Glen Chapple, added: “We are looking forward to having Richard available for us, initially in the Vitality Blast, and believe he can make an important contribution for us.

“He has had a tough time of it over the last 18 months but has worked hard with our sports science and medical team to regain full fitness ahead of this year’s campaign.