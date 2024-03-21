Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The swimming-cycling-running endurance test will be followed by the St Annes Triathlon on May 19 and the Fleetwood Triathlon on September 22.

They will be the last such races organised by Tim Armit, the man behind all Fylde coast triathlons since their inception in 2005.

Admitting the costs are a factor in his decision, he was quick to add: “I don’t want to sound negative because we’ve had a fantastic run.

The St Annes Triathlon is one of the events in the 2024 Fylde Tri-logy race series

“It’s been a great 19 years but, after putting on more than 50 triathlons, it’s time to call it a day.

“People haven’t come back to organised sport in the same numbers since Covid and costs have gone up, particularly the cost of closing roads.

“It’s always been a hobby rather than a business but we don’t want to be losing money.

“At present we just about break even but, since we started in St Annes 19 years ago without a clue what we were doing, there have been so many positives.

“We’ve put 16,000 people through triathlons and most of them were first-timers.

“Some who did their first triathlon with us have gone on to global races and six clubs have been formed in part as a result of these events.

“Barbara Holmes, who came along to try our triathlon for a bit of fun, is now a multiple world champion.

“Kids who did their first triathlon with us are now getting their children involved. Last year we had up to 150 children in the races.

“Our intention has always been to put on races for all ages and to do them properly, with medals, T-shirts and closed roads.

“We’ve contributed around £10,000 to local charities, donated £7,000 to the scouts for a new hut and done all we can for the local economy.

“We get all our printing done in St Annes and use local businesses as much as possible.”

Tim is hopeful the events can go from strength to strength without his input and wants to see them continue to thrive for the sake of absent friends.

He added: “We are liaising with StuWeb, who do our chip timing, and hopefully they would be interested in taking it on.

“We’ve worked with them for six years and they are good people.

“The marshalls have been extraordinary, whatever the weather.

“Some have come back every year but some are no longer with us.

“A year ago my best mate for 30-odd years, Simon Cole, died of prostate cancer aged 54. He was a triathlete and was always there for us.”

Before passing the baton, Tim has three more triathlons to steer to the finish line.

He said: “We want to keep the 10-miler going too and it would be great to bring the Beer Run back this year. We are negotiating with breweries.

“I believe the triathlons can become bigger and better, and I’m confident we'll have open water swimming in the Ribby Hall and St Annes races in years to come, which will make them even more exciting.