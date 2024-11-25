Pupils at Blackpool’s Keidokwai Judo Club had the opportunity to learn from one of Great Britain’s Paralympians last week.

The club, on Grasmere Road, was visited by Dan Powell last Monday, two-and-a-half months on from his silver medal in the men’s -90kg J1 final in Paris.

Powell’s visit saw him deliver a masterclass to the club’s children and adult players.

His trip was part of the British Judo Association’s Paris Roadshow, which sees a number of competitors make appearances at clubs, where they deliver classes and take part in question and answer sessions.

Keidokwai Judo Club welcomed GB Paralympian Dan Powell Picture: Keidokwai Judo Club

Powell coached the youngsters’ class, teaching some of his favourite techniques before fighting them in randori, also known as judo sparring.

He then provided a two-hour technical masterclass, which focused on the competition techniques he used to win silver in France.

All of the children could also hold Powell’s silver medal before having their pictures taken with him and being able to ask questions.

The club’s head coach, Daniel Hankinson, said: “This was an amazing experience for the players in our club, with adult players joining us from other clubs in the North West.”

Powell’s visit is the latest in a line of notable achievements for the Keidokwai club.

It was a finalist in the club of the year category at the British Judo Awards, while Hankinson won the British Judo Coach of the Year prize.

For good measure, Dennis Taylor – the club’s 82-year-old chairman – also received his fifth dan (degree) black belt from the BJA.