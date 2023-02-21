Keidokwai Judo Club Blackpool was founded in 1942, the same year its super-fit chairman, Dennis Taylor, was born.

Over the years Dennis has taught thousands of students in the sport and he is still an active player on the mats today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, based on Grasmere Road above Revoe Library, reached its 80th milestone last year but Covid restrictions put paid to its celebrations.

Keidokwai Judo Club Blackpool celebrates its 81st birthday

So on Friday (February 17) the club finally celebrated by holding a free session open to all judoka (judo practitioners) from the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening was enjoyed by all with a good mixture of drills, randori (free-style sparring) and of course birthday cake for the club and Dennis, whose 81st birthday was on the following day.

Dennis said he was proud of what the club had achieved over the past eight decades.

Keidokwai club chairman Dennis Taylor celebrated the club's 81st birthday - and his own

And Daniel Hankinson, the club’s head coach, said: “This club has been home over the years to regional and national champions, international competitors and Olympic players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a massive presence in Blackpool, specifically the Revoe community, for decades and has provided opportunities for children and adults to follow goals, sporting and coaching careers and has given back to the community countless times.

"We couldn’t celebrate our 80th birthday last year so this year we celebrated the occasion with an open and free Judo session to all in the North West.

"We were also celebrating Dennis’ 81 birthday and he really does provide a brilliant example of what a life in Judo can do for someone.

Keidokwai club chairman Dennis Taylor back in 1969

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a 4th Dan black belt, widely respected from many who work in British Judo, even at the highest levels.”

The Keidokwai club was started in 1942 by RAF Corporal named George Chew, who was stationed in Blackpool and had been involved in judo in London.

He was joined by a police sergeant, later to become Superintendent, Andy Rutherford, and the club was renamed Keidokwai which very loosely translated means “The Fighting Spirit of the Police”.

From those wartime beginnings, the club has gone from strength to strength and today still has members of all ages, competing in events at all levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad