The programme has been made possible following approval of the council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) project plan and will make the most of AFC Fylde Community Foundation’s wealth of experience working with young people between the ages of 16 and 24, who are not in employment, education or training.

The council says the UKSPF Funding will help the Community Foundation continue their mission to empower young residents in a broad range of ways - from building confidence, improving mental health and wellbeing and improving abilities and skills to boost employability.

Mentoring, training and getting ready for work opportunities are also provided.

AFC Fylde Community Foundation covers the borough from its base at Mill Farm, Wesham.

Coun Roger Small, deputy leader of Fylde Council, said: "It is our great pleasure to be able to work with AFC Fylde Community Foundation to lend crucial assistance to young members of our community.

"The UKSPF allows us to invest into our young people by helping equip them for the future, and alongside the business support measures it offers the Investment Plan details, will help Fylde move towards more and better employment opportunities."

Wes Partington, director of AFC Fylde Community Foundation, said: “Improving employability is one of our strategic aims therefore we are delighted to be working alongside Fylde Council to achieve this.

"Fylde Focus will give young people the support and skills they need to improve their prospects of securing employment.”

More information on the Fylde Focus programme is available from AFC Fylde Community Foundation on 01772 598856 or by email [email protected]

AFC Fylde Community Foundation, based at Mill Farm, Wesham has three priority areas of delivery - schools, community development and employment and skills – with the aim of improving health and wellbeing, employability and skills and creating stronger communities.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda and is providing £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.