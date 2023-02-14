The council says it is focusing on investment in the borough in its latest budget propsals.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, added that the plans would contribute to ensuring Fylde is a vibrant place to live while feezing council tax bills would mean not adding to the burdens already faced by households in light of rising energy and food costs.

Here’s all you need to know about the Fylde budget proposal consultation:

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council

Capital growth proposals

The capital growth proposals in 2023/24 include:

£120,000 to be spent on improvements to children’s play areas The refurbishment and repurposing of the St Annes beach furniture unit, close to the town’s pier, into a ‘Beach Hub’ facility at a cost of £71,000

£75k contribution towards a new drainage system at Lytham Hall and a green car parking scheme like the ones in national parks

Kirkham toilet block internal refurbishment costing £43,000 Cemetery lodge refurbishment in the sum of £55,000 £25,000 for a tree planting programme

Revenue budget proposals

In addition to the capital growth proposals there are three further revenue budget proposals for 2023/24:

Coast and conservation ranger post continuation St Annes Beach Hub Facility with recurring revenue costs of £3,000 per annum from 2023/24 Cemetery lodge refurbishment with recurring revenue costs of £5,000 per annum from 2023/24

Freezing council tax

The proposal to freeze council tax means the plans above would come at no additional cost to residents.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “The Government settlement announced in December was more generous than expected which, together with a surplus from a review of pension contributions, gave us a realistic prospect to freeze bills. We do our best to keep council tax rises low every year and regularly decide against maximum permitted increases. This year the burdens facing households are the greatest they’ve been in recent years, with rising energy and food costs, which is why it is important not to add to those burdens.

“There will be no cuts to services and we will continue to invest in the borough, improving parks, increasing events and offering new and better facilities. We are also rolling out a £2.6m programme, from our allocation of UK Shared Prosperity Funds, over the next two years to bring our communities together, support our local businesses and improve people’s skills.”

Coun Buckley added: “It’s important that we receive feedback from as many of our residents as we can, to ensure we’re providing what people would like to see, and I would encourage anyone with an interest to participate in our consultation.”

Feedback welcomed

Residents are now being invited to give their feedback on the proposals before February 18 so they can be considered at the budget-setting council meeting of March 2, 2023. Feedback can be submitted by email using [email protected] or by post to Budget Consultation Feedback, The Town Hall, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 1LW.

The proposals for the 2023/24 budget have now been published and can be viewed on the Fylde Council website at https://new.fylde.gov.uk/