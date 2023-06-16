The Blackpool amateur club, which Richard played for before it was disbanded a decade ago, will have its application to join the FA’s Mid-Lancashire League next season considered at Thursday’s AGM.

Formed in 1970, Norcross were in the West Lancashire League with Richard and fellow former player Andrew Forsyth having moved into management with Garstang and Poulton.

Norcross FC's Richard Cookney and Andrew Forsyth

Richard takes up the story: “After a year out, we said, ‘Why don’t we run a club the way we want it run?’ Rather than start a new club from scratch, we thought it would be nice to bring back Norcross. We last worked together at Poulton and had been at Garstang for three seasons before that.

“I’ve taken the role of chairman and Andrew will have more control of team management, though I can still coach too.”

Norcross will be based at Fleetwood Town’s Poolfoot Farm complex at Thornton and 26 took part in their first training session.

Richard added: “We will train at the new Air Dome there, which we’re really excited about.

“Rather than trying to snatch players from other clubs, we’ve invited people on this journey who have played in our teams before. I’ve done a lot of coaching in junior football and went back to players from those teams who have been out of the game.

