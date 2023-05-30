A week after finishing runners-up in the inaugural Revival Tattoo Cup final, Fleetwood won a thrilling Berry's Beds Premier Division Cup final against Highfield Social on penalties.

Two clubs who have been keen rivals at the top of the B&FSFA in recent times fought out a thrilling decider at Fleetwood Town's Poolfoot Farm training complex in Thornton, where the final went to spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

The teams who had finished second and third in the title race were determined not to end the season without silverware and this was a close contest throughout.

Kelvin Doran gave Fleetwood the lead but Social bounced back and equalised just before half-time through Danny Fletcher.

The game became stretched as legs tired and Fleetwood battled to see the game out with 10 men after scorer Doran was sent off.

Social made their one-man advantage count as Nick Hepple equalised late on to force penalties.

