BREAKING
Fleetwood FC end season with Sunday Alliance cup triumph

Fleetwood FC bounced back from a cup final defeat to win another and end the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance season in style.
By Andy Moore
Published 30th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
A week after finishing runners-up in the inaugural Revival Tattoo Cup final, Fleetwood won a thrilling Berry's Beds Premier Division Cup final against Highfield Social on penalties.

Two clubs who have been keen rivals at the top of the B&FSFA in recent times fought out a thrilling decider at Fleetwood Town's Poolfoot Farm training complex in Thornton, where the final went to spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

The teams who had finished second and third in the title race were determined not to end the season without silverware and this was a close contest throughout.

Kelvin Doran gave Fleetwood the lead but Social bounced back and equalised just before half-time through Danny Fletcher.

The game became stretched as legs tired and Fleetwood battled to see the game out with 10 men after scorer Doran was sent off.

Social made their one-man advantage count as Nick Hepple equalised late on to force penalties.

And Fleetwood ended their run of defeats in finals with a 4-2 success as goalkeeper James Faiers made two big saves.

