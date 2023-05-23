And the showpieces in the Berry's Beds Division One Cup and the Revival Tattoo Cup provided memorable contests.

The first final of the night was the Division One decider between Unity Rangers and Westview.

​Inter Halfway House were the first winners of the B&FSFA's Revival Tattoo Cup

The league standings suggested Westview were the favourites but United looked anything but underdogs as they got off to a fast start.

And goals by James Burgess and Dale Chippendale gave Rangers a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Westview needed a response and got one with a goal from Alex Trussall soon after the restart.

But they couldn't build on it as Unity successfully shut up shop to claim the cup with a 2-1 win.

The Revival Tattoo Cup final was between league runners-up Fleetwood FC and premier division rivals Inter Halfway House.

Both sides created early chances and the goalkeepers had to be in fine form to keep the showpiece level.

An injury in defence forced Fleetwood into an early change and this proved significant as Jacob Gregory was switched to a wide position.

And it was from his run down the wing and cross that Daz Rankin opened the scoring from six yards out.

Another Gregory burst five minutes later saw him brought down in the box but Rankin fired the penalty over the bar and it remained 1-0 until half-time.

The second half started just like the first, with end-to-end action and plenty of chances. And it was Inter who seized one, equalising through Luke Harris from a break down the left.

Tired legs made more space available and it was Inter who took advantage again, Dela Cruz collecting the ball in midfield and advancing unchallenged before smashing a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Inter successfully closed out the game from that point to secure a 2-1 victory and become the first club to take home the Revival Tattoo Cup.