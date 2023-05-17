The finals produced some memorable matches, none more so than the Under-10s’ Hogan Cup decider between Kirkham Juniors Reds and Lytham Juniors Jaguars.

Kirkham edged it 5-4, having led 4-2 at half-time only for Lytham to draw level. Player of the match William Day sealed victory with his hat-trick goal.

Hogan Plate U18 final action between Lytham JFC and Thornton Cleveleys Blacks

Oliver Harrison and Harry Gillespie also scored for Kirkham, whose manager Craig Chappell told The Gazette: “We’ve crowned a highly successful season by winning a final that was fantastic for the neutral … but my heart rate is still high!”

Three of the finals went to penalties, including the U18 Cup showdown between Poulton Town and Bispham JFF Blades Whites.

Fin Marsh opened the scoring for Poulton and netted the winning penalty as his side converted all five in the shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Despite playing most of the final with 10 men, Town retained the cup and now aim to complete a double by pipping FY Academy to the league title.

Hogan Plate action between Wyre Junior Blacks Under-9s and West Coast Sports Jets

Manager Steve Malone explained: “We have to play four games in 12 days and, if we win them all, we’ll win the league – and one of them is a repeat of the cup final against BJFF.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, Blackpool Wren Rovers won the U7 Cup as player of the match Blake scored four in a 6-2 win over Thornton Cleveleys Lions.

“That was our best performance,” said winning manager Marcin Fornalik, who also praised their opponents.

“Matches against Thornton Cleveleys are like playing your friends,” he said. “The grassroots family is amazing and I’m so proud of these boys.”

Kirkham Junior Reds got the better of Lytham Junior Jaguars in the U10 Hogan Cup final

Fleetwood Gym Warriors won the U7 Plate, beating Wyre Juniors 8-4. In the U8 finals, Foxhall Sports won the Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw with St Annes Yellows, while Wyre Junior Diamonds beat Blackpool Wren Rovers 4-2 in the Plate.

The other shootout winners were Wyre Juniors Blacks after a 2-2 draw with West Coast Sports Jets in the U9 Plate, while the Cup for that age group was won by YMCA Blacks, beating Foxhall 2-0.