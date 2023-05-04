Lytham Juniors Maroons and Fleetwood Gym Warriors were both formed late in the day for this first season of organised football.

Maroons manager Jonathan Lynch said: “We have made massive progress for a team that came together very late last summer. They were looking a manager and I had my coaching badges, so I agreed to do it.

Under-sevens match of the week action between Fleetwood Gym Warriors and Lytham Juniors Maroons Pictures: B&DYFL

“It's been brilliant, the boys love every minute and we've had some good results.”

The Warriors came together even later, as manager Michael Gaynor explains: “Fleetwood Gym started the season with one under-sevens side, the Bulls, but had enough players for another, so the Warriors formed in October.

“They were looking for a manager and I couldn't really say no – my uncle is chairman!”

The Warriors have made great progress too and will contest the Hogan Cup final with Wyre Juniors at Bloomfield Road a week on Sunday.

Fleetwood Gym Warriors Under-7s

Boss Michael explained the choice of Robert as player of the match against Lytham: “He's one of the best defenders I've seen at this level and his work rate is second to none.”

The Maroons named Ted as their player of the match on only his third game in goal. “He's a natural, who has no fear, and we're really proud of him,” said boss Jonathan, who was quick to add that it isn't just about the players.

“The referees are brilliant too, and all the boys and girls who volunteer deserve full credit for the support they give to the league.”

FY Academy, Poulton Town, Bispham JFF Blades Whites and Thornton Cleveleys Blacks are still battling it out at the top of the B&DYFL's Under-18 competition.

Lytham Juniors Maroons Under-7s

FY stayed top with a 5-2 home win over TC Blacks thanks to goals from Yash Passi, Sacha Kosogorin, Alfie Wilkinson and Theo Cunliffe (2). Poulton kept up the chase as Fin Marsh scored four in their 6-2 win over Bispham JFF Predators, with Archie Addison and Jacob Nelson also on target.