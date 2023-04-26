The Foxhall side could have folded in mid-season, when they found themselves without a manager, but Dan Forrest stepped into the breach and the team is back on a firm footing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan told The Gazette: “it was a really enjoyable game against YMCA. These kids are getting there as players and, most importantly, they didn't want their team to go.

Action from our under-nines' match of the week between YMCA Whites and Foxhall Sporting Pictures: B&DYFL

“I'd coached at Foxhall before, and when the club got in touch I agreed. We are doing okay and the kids keep smiling, win, lose or draw.”

Enjoyment is key for Whites boss Luke Weafer too and he said: “I'd say that was our best team performance of the season because the kids took their learning from training into a matchday in terms of looking up, passing and finding space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are doing the coaches proud. I've been involved with this team since under-sevens and I co-ordinate the younger age groups. All the squads are doing well and everyone is in a really good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had some good games and some not so good, so it's about finding consistency. But this has been their first season of seven-a-side and we have some new players. I think we'll continue to develop next season and enjoy it.”

YMCA Whites Under-9s

Foxhall are also looking ahead and boss Dan added: “We all want to carry on next season but first we have a tournament at Common Edge this weekend against teams from Scotland and Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nate was the Foxhall player of the match and his manager explained why. “Nate hadn't played much before he joined us and he never gives up. He is a defender who isn't scared of the ball and he's so quick – we call him our little greyhound.”

Thomas was YMCA's star player and boss Luke added: “It was his best performance of the season and he scored a hat-trick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

FY Academy are still top of the Blackpool and District Youth Football League's Under-18 competition after a thrilling 4-3 win over Thornton Cleveleys Blacks.

Foxhall Sporting Under-9s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch McCormick, Theo Cunliffe, Sacha Kosogorin and Ed Sanderson scored for the winners.

Poulton Town remain second but had to settle for a 3-3 home draw with Bispham JFF Blades Blues.

Archie Addison, Finlay Marsh and Jacob Nelson scored for Town, and Ashton Barker, Daniel Taylor and George Carr for Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bispham JFF Blades Whites are up to third after Kian Atkinson and Taylor Shaw both scored twice in an 8-4 win over South Shore Youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenson Sharp, Oliver Ward, Will White and Harrison Moody were their other scores, while Billy Etheridge netted all four for Shore.

Lytham JFC's six goals in the victory over Bispham Phantoms were scored by Cam Palmer (2), Elliot Wood, Liam Sinclair, Harris Fairgreave and Oliver Murdoch, while an Ian Charnock strike was enough to earn Bispham JFF Predators victory over Clifton Rangers.