News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
1 minute ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
16 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Blackpool Youth League match of the week: FC Rangers Vixen Storm v St Annes Purples

Girls and boys came out to play in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week between FC Rangers Vixen Storm and St Annes Purples.

By Andy Moore
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The Vixen Storm are a new under-8 girls’ team, playing down a year in the B&DYFL’s under-sevens mixed competition.

This was their third meeting with the St Annes Purples Under-7s and it proved another cracking contest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vixen Storm manager Jason Little told The Gazette: “This was a tough game for us without any substitutes, but we’re doing really well for a team that only really came together in January.

Action from the match between FC Rangers Vixen Storm and St Annes PurplesAction from the match between FC Rangers Vixen Storm and St Annes Purples
Action from the match between FC Rangers Vixen Storm and St Annes Purples
Most Popular
Read More
YMCA Blues v CN Sports Marvels

“We’re the only all-girls’ team in the competition, we have 12 players signed up and the girls love it.

Hide Ad

“Some of them also play on Sundays for Clifton and Poulton.”

Hide Ad

The Purples are also progressing really well, as manager Wes Cuthbertson explained: “This was a good game and the team were really up for it.

The FC Rangers Vixen Storm squadThe FC Rangers Vixen Storm squad
The FC Rangers Vixen Storm squad

“A lot of our players are new to football and they lost their first few games, but they are improving, getting some wins and making new friends.”

Hide Ad

Anna was the Vixens Storm star player in her first full match. Outstanding at the back, Anna made plenty of timely tackles.

The Purples’ player of the match was Ben, who is new to football but is listening and learning quickly. He is reading the game well and gives 100 per cent.

Hide Ad
The St Annes Purples teamThe St Annes Purples team
The St Annes Purples team
Related topics:BlackpoolThe Gazette