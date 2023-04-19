Blackpool Youth League match of the week: FC Rangers Vixen Storm v St Annes Purples
Girls and boys came out to play in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week between FC Rangers Vixen Storm and St Annes Purples.
The Vixen Storm are a new under-8 girls’ team, playing down a year in the B&DYFL’s under-sevens mixed competition.
This was their third meeting with the St Annes Purples Under-7s and it proved another cracking contest.
Vixen Storm manager Jason Little told The Gazette: “This was a tough game for us without any substitutes, but we’re doing really well for a team that only really came together in January.
“We’re the only all-girls’ team in the competition, we have 12 players signed up and the girls love it.
“Some of them also play on Sundays for Clifton and Poulton.”
The Purples are also progressing really well, as manager Wes Cuthbertson explained: “This was a good game and the team were really up for it.
“A lot of our players are new to football and they lost their first few games, but they are improving, getting some wins and making new friends.”
Anna was the Vixens Storm star player in her first full match. Outstanding at the back, Anna made plenty of timely tackles.
The Purples’ player of the match was Ben, who is new to football but is listening and learning quickly. He is reading the game well and gives 100 per cent.