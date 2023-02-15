READ MORE: South Shore Reds v Kirkham Junior Blues

YMCA Blues Under-9s formed in the summer and were playing only their fourth match against CN Sports Marvels, who themselves only came together midway through last season.

YMCA decided to introduce a third U9 team this season, which is where the Blues and their manager Paul Williams came in.

Action from our Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week between the Under-9s of YMCA Blues and CN Sports Marvels Picture: B&DYFL

Paul told The Gazette: “The team only started in September and I’m new to this too. Five or six of our players hadn’t played before.

“CN Sports had played at the level above us but this was a good, competitive game. Hopefully now we’ll get a run of games and I’m really pleased for the boys because they are a great bunch who are progressing well.”

Adam McKnight is in his first season as Marvels manager and added: “This team started in five-a-side last season and has moved up to sevens this time.

“We started really well and were moved up a league. We’ve come back down again but it’s going great and we’re playing nice football. We have 11 in our squad and an under-9 girls’ team too.”

YMCA Blues Under-9s

Sam Dawson was named YMCA player of the match after scoring from inside his own half, while the wonderful work rate of Oscar Townsend earned him the Marvels award.

It is still close at the top of the Under-18 table after leaders FY Academy continued their winning ways at Wyre Juniors. Their scorers were Yash Passi, Dan Valentine, Alfie Wilkinson, Sacha Kosogorin and Theo Cunliffe.

Bispham JFF Blades White stay second despite defeat by Thornton Cleveleys Blacks, whose scorers were Michael Young, Ethan Hayes and Archie Lang. Lytham JFC defeated South Shore Youth, with a hat-trick by Liam Sinclair and two apiece from Cam Palmer, Elliot Wood and Harris Fairgrieve. Other scorers were Coby Watson, Dylan Wearden, Oliver Heywood and Liam McCullough.

There were wins for BJFF Blades Blues at Clifton Rangers and Thornton Cleveleys Reds at BJFF Phantoms. Toby Scammell bagged three for the Reds, whose other scorers were Harry Grant (2), Alex Murray, Cameron Taylor, Adam Snelson and Ethan Davies.