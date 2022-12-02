That’s the verdict of joint-head coach Chris Briers after his second-placed side’s 10th win in 11 National Two North outings this season – the only victory in which they have failed to collect a four-try bonus.

It enabled unbeaten leaders Sedgley Park to move a point clear of Fylde but Briers told The Gazette: “We are disappointed not to get the bonus point with all the opportunities we had but we do set the bar high and can’t always achieve the standards we would like.

Chris Briers (right) with fellow Fylde team boss Alex Loney can reflect on 10 wins from 11 games so far this season Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

“There were mistakes and quite a bit of spilled ball but I felt confident throughout. I didn’t feel we would lose, not even while it was 0-0 for so much of the first half.

“Sheffield are a tough side with decent players and some experience – there are players I know from my time at Rotherham.”

The sides hadn’t met for 26 years but Fylde face more familiar Sheffield opposition this Saturday (3pm), when the mid-table Tigers visit the Woodlands on the back of three straight wins.

Briers added: “We just have to keep going. We are in a different position to the one we’ve been in for much of the season. Now we are chasing and have to do everything we can to get back on top.

“The Tigers can cause problems and are tough too but we feel really confident going into these three games before Christmas.”

A visit to in-form Otley and the Woodlands derby with Preston Grasshoppers then follow before an end-of-year break which will be the third of the season.

Briers added: “I think the first break (in October) was too early but the one before the Sheffield game came at the perfect time for us.”

Fylde’s former head coach Mark Nelson stages his 10th art show, A Bit of an Art Do 10, in the club’s Woodlands Suite from 1pm-6pm this Sunday.

This will be the first showing of Mark’s work since lockdown and many new pieces will be on display. Originals, prints and cards are available and some of the work can be previewed at www.marknelsonartist.com.