The 35-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast last year, helping Lightning to reach the final. The Blackpool-born quick picked up 25 wickets at an average of 18, including a career-best 5-33 against Worcestershire Rapids.

Gleeson’s form was rewarded with selection for England’s T20 squad and he enjoyed a sensational debut against India, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in his first two overs.

Richard Gleeson enjoyed a highly successful return to action in 2022 after injury

The former Blackpool CC player has made six England appearances, collecting nine wickets, and has

spent the winter playing franchise cricket for Delhi Bulls and Gulf Giants.

Gleeson, who joined the Red Rose from Northamptonshire in 2018, said: “I am really pleased to sign another T20 contract with Lancashire. It was brilliant to play a key role last summer, and to make my England debut and be part of a squad that lifted the T20 World Cup was a dream come true.”

“I felt in good rhythm playing international and franchise cricket this winter. I am now looking forward to getting back to Emirates Old Trafford. Hopefully we can go one better than last year and lift the trophy in July.”

Coach Glen Chapple added: “We are delighted to have secured Richard’s services once again for the Vitality Blast following his outstanding performances in last summer’s competition.