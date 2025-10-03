New boy has made an immediate impression on Fylde RFC's coaching team

Man of the match Danny Cassidy scored two tries and five goals in Fylde's defeat of Hull Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde RFC believe versatile back Danny Cassidy is made of “the right stuff” to build on his impressive start and make a major impact this season.

Having injured ribs early in his debut against Hull Ionians, the rugby league convert from Wigan returned with a highly influential display in Saturday’s 40-29 home win over Hull.

Operating at outside centre, Cassidy scored half of Fylde’s points with two tries and five conversions.

Joint-head coach Alex Loney told The Gazette: “What Danny will be able to achieve, we are yet to see, but we are confident he is made of the right stuff and we’re seeing that in training and in games.

“He has only played one match and six minutes but he’s scored three tries and, given time to settle, we are confident we’ll have a good player to fit our style.”

Cassidy took over goalkicking responsibilities from fly-half Will Hunt and Loney explained: “We have two quality goalkickers and the decision was made before the game.

“There’s no pecking order and we’ll just see who is in form, you may have one kicker who’s feeling good on the day.

“Will has nailed some important kicks for us, including the winning points at Preston Grasshoppers, and we haven’t always been so fortunate to have two good kicking options.”

Two late tries by the Humbersiders perhaps made Saturday’s win look a little less comfortable than it was and Loney added: “We were pretty happy and you have to be pleased with five points.

“We felt we could have been more accurate and maybe changed the flow at times – like when they scored back-to-back tries to move within two points (at 14-12) – but you want some wins early in the season and we are unbeaten.”

That’s despite some disruption, with Cassidy far from the only absentee in the opening weeks.

Loney continued: “Captain Toby Harrison (another rib injury victim) will be out for a few more weeks, as will Greg Morgan, and we’ll miss Alex Clayton again this weekend but that’s all part and parcel.

“We’ll also have Ben Walton suspended for the next two (after his red card against Billingham).

“There are four unbeaten teams and we are one of them. We are pleased with what we are seeing but feel there is still much we can improve on.

“That’s where our focus is because if you get carried away thinking about who you are playing, that’s when you bring in other factors.”

Who Fylde are playing next are two of their fellow unbeaten sides – pacesetters Sheffield after a trip to Macclesfield this Saturday (3pm).

Asked whether he expects that leading group to stay out in front, Loney replied: “I think it’s early days but Sheffield are clearly going to be up there.

“After a strong season they would have been excited going into this one and they look good again.

“As for the other unbeaten sides, including ourselves, it’s about consistency. It will potentially take nine or 10 games before the table really starts to take shape but we’d like to think we can challenge.”

Macclesfield have joined National Two North as something of an unknown quantity, having struggled in N2West last season.

“They have made a strong start and can obviously score points (172 in four games),” said Loney.

“They have had a big influx of players – some of them we know – and ever since I joined Fylde it’s always been a full-blooded game against them and a sort of derby.”

The 70-mile journey into Cheshire may be one of the season’s shorter road trips, though this fifth game of 2025/26 is the first to take Fylde beyond the M55.

“The season has been relatively local until now but it won’t be long until we’re heading into Yorkshire and beyond,” said Loney.

“You have to enjoy the sizeable journeys, and we do, but they are tough challenges and you have to make sure you go in a position to win.”