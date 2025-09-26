​Undefeated Fylde RFC beginning to find their best form

Fylde swept aside Billingham at the weekend (photo: Chris Farrow)

​Fylde RFC are growing into the National Two North season and gave their best display to date in Saturday's 37-11 Woodlands win over Billingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That's the verdict of joint-head coach Chris Briers, who praised a six-try victory in driving rain.

Briers told The Gazette :”We were very good in the conditions and played some of our best rugby so far this season. The pitch held up pretty well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last 15-20 minutes were a bit scrappy but we were in control and the game was won.

“We're building week by week. We started with a draw (against Hull Ionians) and were good in patches, then we got a win at Hoppers although it wasn't a polished performance, and this week we've performed well in difficult conditions. So everything is positive and we're undefeated.”

Briers praised Gabe Maguire who scored a superb hat-trick which made it four tries in two games for the new scrum-half.

“Gabe played really well as did quite a few others,” he added. “We deemed the props to be the players of the match but Gabe scored three, so he can't have played too badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have competition throughout the squad and someone can shine one week but they have to maintain that to keep the shirt.”

​Fylde’s victory over Billingham at the weekend did come at a price.

​Their latest win had its fair share of controversy as they lost Ben Walton to a red card and three players to injury.

Captain Toby Harrison lasted barely three minutes and his replacement Greg Morgan may have been the victim of an illegal 'crocodile roll'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briers said of those incidents: “It looked as though Ben was shoved and fell on a Billingham player, and I imagine he'll get a suspension.

“There's nothing in the video to say anything has or hasn't happened, so you put your trust in the officials.

“Greg is waiting on results but from the video it does look nasty. It's a discussion to have but we've never cited anyone.

“If you do and it goes your way, then someone else benefits or it could come to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most importantly, it's a shame for Greg because he has been going well.

“Toby needs to be assessed but with ribs you never know how long it will take. Danny Cassidy got a rib injury (on debut) in the first game and is due to train this week, so fingers crossed Toby is okay too.

“Sam Parker also went off injured but he wanted to play on, so hopefully he's okay.”

This Saturday brings another home game against winless Hull (3pm). Fylde stand fourth after three games, behind the other unbeaten sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season's runners-up Sheffield are the early leaders and Briers said: “They are the team who have had the convincing results and who stand out.

"They have performed in each game and look like they could be top contenders again.

“We've had some funny battles with Hull. We lost at their place last season when they weren't doing particularly well.

"So we'll take nothing for granted and mustn't settle for what we've got – we need to keep building.”