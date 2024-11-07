​Thornton girl Sophia Hall's tireless dedication to netball has been recognised with a national award.

The 14-year-old has been rewarded for her efforts at Wyre Netball Club with a 'Pass on Your Passion' prize at England Netball's National ONE Awards.

Nominees must be aged 12-25 and have completed 400 hours of voluntary service to develop the sport in their local area.

And North-West nominee Sophia is one of 11 regional winners who have gone on to receive national honours – Bethany Sherlock from Blackpool Netball Club is another.

The National ONE Awards spotlight volunteer coaches, officials and administrations, whose efforts help the sport to grow and drive inclusion.

Sophia joined Wyre Netball Club as a 10-year-old player, then began coaching the under-7s and achieved her 400 hours' volunteering in just two years,

The Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil has since remained active as a junior coach and is embarking on England Netball’s Into Officiating course to develop as an umpire.

Sophia's mum Vicky said: “I cannot emphasise enough the impact Wyre Netball Club has had on Sophia over the last four years, From the start, her dedication shone through and she was inspired by her coaches to give back to the community.

“With their support, Sophia began coaching and discovered her passion for guiding younger players. The club fosters an environment where everyone can thrive.”

Sophia's other volunteering activities include the Explorer Scout Young Leader programme with Blackpool Scouts and Action for Conservation.

England Netball states: “Netball simply could not happen without the time, talent and energy of volunteers who help to make our amazing sport what it is. Congratulations to all the nominees and a massive thank you for everything you do!"

Wyre Netball Club was voted Club of the Year at the National ONE Awards two years ago and continues to welcome new members of all ages and abilities. For more information visit wyrenetballclub.co.uk or check out its social media pages.