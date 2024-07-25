Miyabi Fisher of Warton makes history in kendo world championships
Miyabi Fisher was one of the youngest competitors in Milan and became the first Briton to reach a quarter-final in the event’s 54-year history.
Kendo is similar to fencing with bamboo swords and the world championships are dominated by Japanese athletes.
Miyabi's achievement in the Women's Individual Championships saw her presented with a special Fighting Spirit prize.
Proud dad Andy said: “I think Miyabi did brilliantly competing against adults. Her mother is from Japan and this has been an important expression of her native culture.”
The Lytham St.Annes High School pupil also represented GB in the Team Championships.