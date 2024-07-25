Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A 16-year-old from Warton made history representing Great Britain at the World Kendo Championships in Italy this month.

Miyabi Fisher was one of the youngest competitors in Milan and became the first Briton to reach a quarter-final in the event’s 54-year history.

Kendo is similar to fencing with bamboo swords and the world championships are dominated by Japanese athletes.

Miyabi Fisher (right) competed against her childhood hero Ms Mari Suenaga at the World Kendo Championships in Milan

Miyabi's achievement in the Women's Individual Championships saw her presented with a special Fighting Spirit prize.

Proud dad Andy said: “I think Miyabi did brilliantly competing against adults. Her mother is from Japan and this has been an important expression of her native culture.”