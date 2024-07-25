Miyabi Fisher of Warton makes history in kendo world championships

By Andy Moore
Published 25th Jul 2024, 09:25 BST
​A 16-year-old from Warton made history representing Great Britain at the World Kendo Championships in Italy this month.
Miyabi Fisher was one of the youngest competitors in Milan and became the first Briton to reach a quarter-final in the event’s 54-year history.

Kendo is similar to fencing with bamboo swords and the world championships are dominated by Japanese athletes.

Miyabi Fisher (right) competed against her childhood hero Ms Mari Suenaga at the World Kendo Championships in MilanMiyabi Fisher (right) competed against her childhood hero Ms Mari Suenaga at the World Kendo Championships in Milan
Miyabi Fisher (right) competed against her childhood hero Ms Mari Suenaga at the World Kendo Championships in Milan

Miyabi's achievement in the Women's Individual Championships saw her presented with a special Fighting Spirit prize.

Proud dad Andy said: “I think Miyabi did brilliantly competing against adults. Her mother is from Japan and this has been an important expression of her native culture.”

The Lytham St.Annes High School pupil also represented GB in the Team Championships.

