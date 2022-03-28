Mikey Moon's health and fitness message: Be sensible when you are ill

It's that time of year when colds and illnesses come into play.

We've not mixed very often over the past couple of years, so now that we are doing so colds are more prominent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness advice every week for Gazette readers

So what do you do about training when you're not well?

The amazing superheroes on YouTube and Instagram would have you believe that you should push through it and train anyway.

They are probably the same idiots who say "no pain no gain" and drink raw eggs Rocky-style!

When you're feeling unwell, the first thing you need to do is actually assess how ill you are.

You should rest if you are really feeling off-colour or at least dial down your training volume.

You can still be active by going for a walk, for example, or train with light volume at the gym.

But don't go all out if you're not well.

You won't recover properly because your body will be too busy trying to get over two different things – your illness and the workout. You need to recover from the illness first.

You can dial down your training slightly without any problems.

One week of resting while you get better will not affect your progress.

So don't try to be a hero and rest when you need to.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.

Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.