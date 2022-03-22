Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Don't wait to motivate

"I need some motivation!" I can guarantee we have all said that at some point in our lives, haven't we?

You feel like you can't start doing something until you become motivated, and so the search begins for any form of motivation.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every Tuesday for Gazette readers

We look back through old pictures, we pull out clothes that used to fit us, we try to motivate ourselves to go for a run, join the gym or eat well.

Everything we do is based on first having the motivation to do it. What if I told you this is wrong? You can wait for motivation to come along all you like but it isn't coming, certainly not quickly anyway.

Motivation is not something we can rely on. We don't just suddenly gain it.

Motivation comes from completing small easy tasks, which set off a dopamine response in the brain and makes us feel good about completing those tasks.

The better we feel about completing them, the more likely we are to seek out more tasks to complete. This is motivation. Over time we complete more and more tasks, feeling more satisfied and inspired to achieve more.

So if you are waiting for motivation this week, start off by setting yourself three small tasks to complete today. Do the same tomorrow and the next day, and you will become more and more motivated to do things.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.