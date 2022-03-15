Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Life's for living

The other day, I felt like I was putting fires out all over the place. A friend was talking about quitting her job, having thought about it for a while.

Half an hour later, a client was panicking about an upcoming wedding. She had been doing so well recently and didn't want to ruin her progress – her former trainer had told her to cancel all social events for at least two weeks …. imagine!

My answer to both people was exactly the same. You are going to be dead a long time so do whatever you want.

For my friend handing in her notice, what's the worst that could happen?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying quit and then figure it out. These things have to be planned and thought out. it’s not a decision to take based on emotions – but seriously, if it is that bad why would you stay?

If a job makes you stressed and upset, why do it? Come up with a plan and get out.

I gave the same response to my client going to the weeding. Every action we take has a consequence but having one day off to drink and eat what you want and enjoy the occasion is not going to ruin all those weeks of hard work.

What is the point in working hard to look good if you can't enjoy yourself as well?

Life is too short not to do what you want to. As long as you don't hurt people's feelings and do everything ethically, why not live a little? ​​​​​​​

