There are usually only two reasons people don’t get the results they want: either they aren’t training hard enough or they aren’t recovering well enough.

Training intensity is about pushing yourself in the gym.

Muscle is built through stress, so when a muscle is comfortable and comfortably working, it will not grow as much as when it is under stress.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers

When you place a muscle under stress, it has no choice but to react in a way to ease that stress.

If you have been doing the same weights and reps each session and wondering why you are not seeing results, this is why.

It’s because your body isn’t working hard enough to need to improve.

The second reason comes down to recovery. When you are putting your body under more stress, you need to make sure that you are upping your recovery game.

Sleep is the best form of recovery, so sleeping sufficiently is paramount.

Keep your sessions short and intense, apply the right amount of work with the right amount of recovery and then it’s diet, supplementation and hydration.

If you are a little stuck at the moment, the first thing you should ask yourself is if you are training hard enough?

If so, then it is time to look at whether you are recovering well enough for your muscles to repair and get stronger. It will be one or the other.

