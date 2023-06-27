Are you wasting your energy trying to be perfect?

Is the reason you’re not getting results because you are too busy trying to be perfect?

You don’t learn anything from being perfect all the time, you learn more from getting things wrong and analysing that.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers

In many cases, the need for perfection spoils the process.

Let's take ourselves for example: we’re going to train five times per week, we’ve set a nutrition plan – and then we miss.

Rather than just restart the next day, we go completely off plan and set a new plan to start on Monday.

What you are better off doing is taking things day by day and, when you have a blip or a bad day, you can write it off and just focus on tomorrow.

Then you can start asking yourself questions.

Why did I eat that at lunch? Well I was caught out this morning with no prep, so I had to go to the shop.

How do I fix that tomorrow? Be more prepared or make a better choice..

Why did I miss my session today? I had to stay late at work and then the kids need sorting.

There is a beauty in not being perfect all the time, it allows us to grow and gain the knowledge we need to get better.