News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Mikey Moon health and fitness column: Pursuit of perfection can be a bad thing

This week’s health and fitness tip from Mikey Moon urges daily focus rather than a search for perfection...
By Mikey Moon
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Are you wasting your energy trying to be perfect?

Is the reason you’re not getting results because you are too busy trying to be perfect?

You don’t learn anything from being perfect all the time, you learn more from getting things wrong and analysing that.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readersMikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers
Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers
Most Popular
Read More
Don’t feel guilty at a break

In many cases, the need for perfection spoils the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let's take ourselves for example: we’re going to train five times per week, we’ve set a nutrition plan – and then we miss.

Rather than just restart the next day, we go completely off plan and set a new plan to start on Monday.

What you are better off doing is taking things day by day and, when you have a blip or a bad day, you can write it off and just focus on tomorrow.

Then you can start asking yourself questions.

Why did I eat that at lunch? Well I was caught out this morning with no prep, so I had to go to the shop.

Hide Ad

How do I fix that tomorrow? Be more prepared or make a better choice..

Hide Ad

Why did I miss my session today? I had to stay late at work and then the kids need sorting.

There is a beauty in not being perfect all the time, it allows us to grow and gain the knowledge we need to get better.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.

Related topics:Fortitude Fitness