Last weekend, I was away in Chester – and I didn’t do anything.

I ate some good food, actually had a rare beer or two and, for the most part, just relaxed.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips each week for Gazette readers

Something overlooked in fitness and health is your recovery as we believe that, to get the best results, we have to do more and more – but it can be just as beneficial to rest.

I like to train in blocks, so I’ll train for six to eight weeks and then I’ll take two or three days off.

During this time, I’ll have a little diet break. To be clear, I don’t mean I eat like I’ve never been fed, but I do eat whatever I want within reason.

Doing it this way means, when I come back, I am more than ready to get to work.

This way works really well for me with both my fitness and also my work.

I head down for an eight-week block, then have a couple of days off to just get some space from everything.

Then, when I come back, I feel ready and alert for the day, which is usually a good indicator that I have taken a break at just the right time.

I also feel motivated to get back within my calories and start to be a little strict again.

Sometimes, we need to take the time to give our body what it needs – which is just a little bit of a rest.

Don’t be frightened of taking a couple of days off. Your body will usually thank you for it by performing better.

