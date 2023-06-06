Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Too much training can be a negative

All too often, we look at getting in shape and dieting.

The advice is generally to eat less and move more, but it isn’t always as simple as doing that.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints weekly in your Gazette

What sometimes happens is that we become so wrapped up in always doing more, that it actually starts to become detrimental instead.

I have a particular motto which I outline to my clients all the time – the message is that more is not better; better is better.

Training six times a week is no better than training four times a week if your intensity isn’t there for the half-dozen sessions.

What happens is we get wrapped up so much in doing things that we just don’t need to do.

The reality is that you don’t need to drastically cut your calories, nor do you need to train six times a week or throw in double sessions.

Instead, the effects of doing more and more could well be detrimental on other aspects of your regime such as recovery, muscle mass and performance.

Consequently, doing more is not always the answer; instead, have a programme and stick to it.

Don’t think about going all in too quickly; instead, you should leave room for improvement and then build upon a solid base.

Start small and add when you plateau, that’s the best way.

Fortitude Fitness can be found on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.

