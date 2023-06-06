News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Too much training can be a negative

​​In this week's healthy living column, Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness asks... how much is too much?
By Mikey Moon
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
Read More
Mikey says: These are common mistakes people make

All too often, we look at getting in shape and dieting.

The advice is generally to eat less and move more, but it isn’t always as simple as doing that.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints weekly in your GazetteMikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints weekly in your Gazette
Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints weekly in your Gazette
Most Popular

What sometimes happens is that we become so wrapped up in always doing more, that it actually starts to become detrimental instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I have a particular motto which I outline to my clients all the time – the message is that more is not better; better is better.

Training six times a week is no better than training four times a week if your intensity isn’t there for the half-dozen sessions.

What happens is we get wrapped up so much in doing things that we just don’t need to do.

The reality is that you don’t need to drastically cut your calories, nor do you need to train six times a week or throw in double sessions.

Hide Ad

Instead, the effects of doing more and more could well be detrimental on other aspects of your regime such as recovery, muscle mass and performance.

Hide Ad

Consequently, doing more is not always the answer; instead, have a programme and stick to it.

Don’t think about going all in too quickly; instead, you should leave room for improvement and then build upon a solid base.

Start small and add when you plateau, that’s the best way.

Fortitude Fitness can be found on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.

Hide Ad

Visit their website at www.fortitudefit.co.uk for further information.

Related topics:Fortitude Fitness