I have been working with clients now for about seven years.

In that time, I have worked with a range of different people: all at different levels and with different backgrounds.

One thing a lot of these clients had in common was that they all made the following mistakes when they first started.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints each week

The first one is being single-minded and focusing on only one unit of measurement.

While it’s great to have tunnel vision in terms of a goal, if that goal is your only unit of measurement then you probably won’t stay as motivated moving forward.

Instead, set yourself up to win every week by testing yourself across multiple things as weekly wins keep motivation high.

The second mistake is underestimating the amount of time it will take.

Fitness takes time and, trust me, I wish it didn’t either.

You have to be realistic with the time it is going to take you to get to where you want to be.

We would all like to look the way we want within four weeks but, a lot of the time, that is when we just start to see results.

It is said that the person who loves walking will walk further than the person who loves the destination, which is true for fitness as well.

You have to love the process of getting fit, seeing your improvements and making small steps towards the goal.

It won’t happen overnight but good results are built on consistency.

Finally, there are those people who don’t put in enough effort.

Going to the gym every day is great but, if you have done the same reps, sets and weights for the last six months, is it any wonder you haven’t improved?

You have to get a little comfortable being uncomfortable, which means upping the effort in the gym to push yourself.

There is a huge difference between pushing and hurting yourself but you need to apply a little bit of effort.

There are other reasons why people don’t get the best results but these are the top three I have seen consistently over the last few years.