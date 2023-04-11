News you can trust since 1873
Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: How you holiday is up to you

This week’s healthy hint from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness can help you ​​to holiday without losing all your hard work...

By Mikey Moon
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
You’ve worked so hard to go on holiday in amazing shape, and within three days, you’re thinking what was the point! Sure, you looked great for the first couple of pictures on the beach but now you’re struggling a bit.

There are two usual ways of doing a holiday – eat and drink everything in sight from the second the bar opens or restrain yourself from everything and eat minimally.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints each weekMikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints each week
Neither choice is wrong and it is no-one else’s business to tell you how to enjoy your time away. However, I like to go somewhere in the middle.

I have just spent a week in the Maldives for a friend’s wedding and my eating habits haven’t changed much while I’ve been away.

I still eat the same foods on holiday – there is just much less restriction. If I want ice cream, I’m having it; if I want a beer, I’ll have one but my food still centres around a protein source, a carbohydrate and lots of veg.

This is just the way I choose to eat while I’m away – I don’t have restrictions but I don’t eat unnecessarily either. I find this is one of the best ways for me to enjoy my holiday and remain in shape.

I also train every day, so I get a few weird looks but again it isn’t for others to tell me how to holiday.

So you have a choice when you go away. It’s whatever works for you and there’s nothing a couple of weeks’ work at home won’t fix.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for details.

