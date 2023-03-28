Very often, people can get caught up in focusing on what everyone else can do that they can’t – and that can be demoralising.

I myself struggle with this sometimes, thinking that either someone else can do this or I can’t because of whatever it might be.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers healthy hints every week

Being where your feet are means that you are aware of your surroundings and your situation.

I own a gym, so that means the majority of my time is spent in there – and that also means I have more time available in order to train and work out.

I also have a cafe on site and, as a consequence, it is easy for me to eat well every day.

You may not have that so, with that in mind, you have to use the resources available to you.

If you can only get into the gym three times a week, then how do you maximise each workout?

If you struggle with your nutrition, then how do you become better prepared?

Be where your feet are and make the most of the situation you are in.

You have to be willing to make the best of where you are, results can come no matter the situation.

Don’t compare yourself to others who have their feet in a different place to you.

Whatever you’re doing this week, make it the best week you can.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.