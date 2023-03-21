Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Are you ready to adapt your training?
In this week's healthy living column, Mikey Moon of the Fortitude Fitness gym asks: Are you adaptable?
Right now I have clients who need to travel all over the place.
One sent me a quick message to say he had managed to complete his workout in the gym at his hotel but needed to adapt a few parts of it.
Instead of asking me how to adapt his workout, he had figured it out for himself.
He used the knowledge he has gained over the last few months of training with me to make the adaptations he needed.
So could you do that?
Have you the knowledge to adapt your training programme or are you just following a set plan?
Are you interested only in following the programme or are you trying to learn at the same time? And to put it another way – is your PT trying to teach you?
What we should be doing as trainers is teaching you how to be without us.
Fitness isn't just a plan, it's a lifestyle, so make sure you can continue to live the same way without a trainer.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.