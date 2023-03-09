Something happens every now and then which means we slip up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We could have a bad meal or we maybe miss a session – whatever it might be, something goes wrong and we fall off a little bit.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness provides health and fitness tips every week

The normal reaction is to throw in the towel and plan to start again the following week.

As a result, you usually end up further behind than you were when you started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, imagine – for example – if you were driving somewhere from your house.

Then, every time you made a mistake or missed a turning, you had to go all the way back to your house and start again.

It sounds ridiculous doesn’t it?

Why, then, do we do it with our fitness?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you miss a turning when you’re driving somewhere, you simply adjust the route and find another way to get to your destination.

The same applies with fitness.

If you have a bad day, adjust the route the next day and go again; don’t completely write off the week.

We need to stay focused and understand that nothing will ever be perfect – and there is nothing that can’t be fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What you should do is focus on being consistent rather than perfect; let bad days go and focus on correcting them the next day.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.