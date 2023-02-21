There’s always something, isn’t there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter what we are trying to do, there always seems to be something stopping us from doing it.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week

We make up little excuses in our head about lack of time, kids being in the way, not wanting to do something alone, etc.

No matter what we try to do, it seems that our head is already making an argument not to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Realistically, most people can exercise and eat well.

However, the fact of the matter is that we make excuses in our head to convince ourselves we can’t:

I can’t join the gym, I don’t have time.

I can’t diet, I need to have a life as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list goes on and no matter what it is, there’s a reason not to do it.

The hardest thing to do is switch off that little voice in your head that is playing devil’s advocate.

Once you set your mind to do something, you always manage it.

It’s just a case of getting beyond that initial stage of thinking up reasons not to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s stopping you from being where you want to be?

Write it down and then think about your reason, honestly.

Is it really stopping you?

Have a great week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.