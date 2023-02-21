Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: No need to listen to your excuses
In this week's health and fitness column, Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness asks: Is what's stopping you really stopping you?
There’s always something, isn’t there?
No matter what we are trying to do, there always seems to be something stopping us from doing it.
We make up little excuses in our head about lack of time, kids being in the way, not wanting to do something alone, etc.
No matter what we try to do, it seems that our head is already making an argument not to do it.
Realistically, most people can exercise and eat well.
However, the fact of the matter is that we make excuses in our head to convince ourselves we can’t:
I can’t join the gym, I don’t have time.
I can’t diet, I need to have a life as well.
The list goes on and no matter what it is, there’s a reason not to do it.
The hardest thing to do is switch off that little voice in your head that is playing devil’s advocate.
Once you set your mind to do something, you always manage it.
It’s just a case of getting beyond that initial stage of thinking up reasons not to do something.
What’s stopping you from being where you want to be?
Write it down and then think about your reason, honestly.
Is it really stopping you?
Have a great week.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.
Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.