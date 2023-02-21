News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: No need to listen to your excuses

​​In this week's health and fitness column, Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness asks: Is what's stopping you really stopping you?

By Mikey Moon
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Read More
Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: To weigh is the right way

There’s always something, isn’t there?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No matter what we are trying to do, there always seems to be something stopping us from doing it.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week
Most Popular

We make up little excuses in our head about lack of time, kids being in the way, not wanting to do something alone, etc.

No matter what we try to do, it seems that our head is already making an argument not to do it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Realistically, most people can exercise and eat well.

However, the fact of the matter is that we make excuses in our head to convince ourselves we can’t:

I can’t join the gym, I don’t have time.

I can’t diet, I need to have a life as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The list goes on and no matter what it is, there’s a reason not to do it.

The hardest thing to do is switch off that little voice in your head that is playing devil’s advocate.

Once you set your mind to do something, you always manage it.

It’s just a case of getting beyond that initial stage of thinking up reasons not to do something.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What’s stopping you from being where you want to be?

Write it down and then think about your reason, honestly.

Is it really stopping you?

Have a great week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road.

Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.

Fortitude Fitness