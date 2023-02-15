Weight can be a really stressful thing when you're trying to lose it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's almost as if your body will do everything it can to demotivate you.

Mikey Moon provides weekly health and fitness tips for our readers

At first, it can be hard to get your head around the fact that your weight will fluctuate from day to day.

It can be hard to understand and can cause you to lose focus and motivation if you don’t have a strict routine for weighing yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's no point weighing yourself occasionally or when you feel good because you won't get accurate data. Have set days to weigh yourself or do it every day.

Daily weighing can be quite productive if you monitor it properly.

Some personal trainers say this is unhealthy but not having a plan to track your weight is more so.

Weighing yourself daily for the first few weeks can help you to understand your weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will show the fluctuations and give you a better relationship with your weight as you will see the averages start to drop.

If you record your weight each day for a week, then add all those weights together and divide by seven, you will have your average weight for that week.

Then you can see that average start to fall each month.

Don't be scared of jumping on the scales, just learn how to read the number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad