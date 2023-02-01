Environment makes all the difference, not just with your fitness goals but also with your mindset.

I was actually talking about this with Poppy yesterday while we were filming my next YouTube video.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness provides health and fitness tips for Gazette readers every Tuesday

She told me she had never felt confident in the gym before joining Fortitude, and said how just being here made her want to work out more.

I explained to her that your environment is everything – and that’s why I believe the gym does as well as it does.

We have tried our best to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and everyone feels like they can just get on with it.

The place you’re working out sets the tone for your workout. Do you feel comfortable there? Do you feel motivated?

Nutrition-wise, are you set up to succeed or fail? Do you have those temptations all over? Are your friends bad influences with food?

As for your headspace, are you allowing positivity into your head or are you so busy dealing with negativity? What are the people around you like, do they fill you with positivity or do they take it away? When was the last time one of your friends asked if you were OK and bothered to listen?

Environment is everything but it isn’t just places that make environments, it is also people. Are you in the best environment to succeed?