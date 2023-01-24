Exercise is great isn’t it because it is individualised. Everyone works out differently, everyone trains for a different reason, everyone is different, even if only slightly.

Motivation is a funny one because do you look at people and wonder how they find the motivation to train?

This comes down to the purpose behind their training.

I train before work because it gets me started for the day and I feel so much better through the day if I train early and it’s done.

Also, in the morning, I don’t have people talking to me or needing me for anything. It’s my escape from work, even though I train at work.

For other people it can be different, however.

It can be for their mental health, for a sport, to be fitter to play with their kids for longer or for major health reasons.

Anyone can work out for any reason, which makes your goals so individualised.

Whatever the reason is that you work out, keep it as the reason you do it. Don’t change to fit in or be cooler but focus on what is important to you.