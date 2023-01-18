Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: Changing your lifestyle can be fun
In this week's health and fitness column, Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness explains the key to lifestyle change...
The most important thing about changing your lifestyle is to change your habits.
The building of good habits is the basis of creating a lifestyle that you can stick to in the long run.
A great way to ensure you stick to your habits is to make it into a game.
As an explanation, I am someone who is very competitive by nature.
For example, anyone who gets the better of me in a game of rock, paper, scissors will have to be prepared to play again until I win.
You know, however, that I don’t believe in changing too much too quickly.
What I am suggesting though is that you choose two habits that are easy enough to do.
Then, you should write them down and then tick them off each day when you’ve done them.
Every week, you can try to beat your score while adding new habits as well.
It is also something that you can make into a game should you wish.
If you don’t do so well at something during one week, it doesn’t matter.
Instead, try and beat it the next week and then, should you manage to continue doing this habit for a week, why not see how long you can be consistent for?
Everything is a game and it can be fun if you make it that way.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit the website at www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more information.