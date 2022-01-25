Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: There's no time like now
This week’s health and fitness tip from Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness is ... it’s time to get started.
If you haven’t started on your fitness journey by now and you promised yourself you were going to, then we really need to get you started.
The thing is, there will never be a perfect time. There will always be a reason, an excuse or something that crops up to prevent you starting.
It’s time to stop making excuses. You need to start making time to get started, making time to work out. It’s a form of self-care – you have to be healthy to look after yourself.
Start taking the time to go for a walk, taking the time to eat well and prioritise your nutrition, working on your mindset.
If you don’t make time for your health now, you will have to later in life because of doctors’ appointments and hospital visits!
There’s no time like now.
Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here