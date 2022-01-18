Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Nobody will do it for you

In your fitness journey to whatever outcome you want from it, nobody is coming to do it all for you.

There are plenty of people who can help you, plenty of people who can advise you, but nobody can do the work.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice for Gazette readers every Tuesday

How easy would it be if we could hire someone to eat well and exercise for us, and we get all the benefits and the results? Unfortunately this doesn’t happen.

For example, take me as a personal trainer.

I can tell you what exercises to do, I can advise you how to eat and structure your nutrition, I can do my best to keep you motivated – but everything really stops with you.

Fitness is one of those places where you can’t hide and lie either.

If you don’t do the work, you won’t see results. If you do half the work, you won’t see the best results.

It really is that simple. It is do or don’t.

Your trainers or the people you get advice from can only give you the tools to succeed, it is only you who can use them to your advantage.

